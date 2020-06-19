NEWPORT, Wash. - Deputies with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office seized 49 dogs and three cats from a Newport home after neighbor a neighbor reported poor living conditions.
The investigation began when the citizen heard dogs barking late into the night. The following morning, they attempted to determine the source and cause of the barking. At a neighboring property, they found several dogs in a pole building in "squalid" and "filthy" conditions and made a report to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies followed up on the complaint and contacted the dog owner, Dorothy Salazar. During the visit, deputies saw evidence of numerous dogs living in bad conditions.
Deputies were granted a warrant to enter the property and returned on Wednesday, June 17, with a local veterinarian and workers from Pasado's Safe Haven Animal Rescue.
The dogs and cats found at the scene were determined to be unhealthy and the living conditions were far from adequate, according to the Sheriff's Office. Several dead dogs were also found on the property.
Salazar was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on animal cruelty charges and transporting or confining in an unsafe manner.
The animals were taken to a rescue where they will be properly cared for pending court proceedings.
