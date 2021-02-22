NEWPORT, Wash. - Pend Oreille Fire District 4 Chief Nick Knaack passed away in the line of duty on Wednesday.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
Chief Knaack served for 25 years throughout Kootenai County, Bonner County, and Pend Oreille County, according to Fire District 4.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 27, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Priest River.
"POFD4 will continue to serve with the dedication and pride that he inspired through his leadership," POFD4 wrote in a release. "He will be sorely missed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.