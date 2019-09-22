Pend Oreille Fire District 4 rescue man after motorcycle crash

A man was rescued Saturday by Pend Oreille Fire District 4 after a motorcycle crash two miles up the 309 trail out of Batey Bould ORV Park.
According to Pend Oreille Fire District 4, they stepped into action to rescue the man when search and rescue was unavailable.
Fire District 4 conducted the rescue with help from EMS and Spokane County Sheriff's Rescue helicopter.
The man was flown to a landing zone where an ambulance was waiting to continue treatment and transport him to the hospital.
There is no word on the man's condition.