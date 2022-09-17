OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase the cottage industry of the Pend Oreille region. Each year, the event features arts and crafts, locally-grown produce, food, kids' activities, live music and more.
This year's event will feature its first ever Pass-the-Pumpkin three-person relay race starting promptly at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Also new this year will be the "Jammin' Outdoors Xposure" where unsigned musicians can showcase their art! That will run all day Saturday.
You can get more information on the festival and sign up for individual events here.