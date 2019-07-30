The Pend Oreille Public Utility District had the first of two 12-hour planned outages overnight and another is scheduled for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for residential customers.
The PUD says they are conducting their yearly maintenance check on the electrical systems in Cusick. The planned outages were for both from 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
"This work is necessary to maintain safe and reliable service," an alert for the outage read.
Pend Oreille PUD says it notified customers in the service area via phone and mail and any further questions can be directed to 509-447-3137.
The PUD company further clarified that Monday night-Tuesday morning's outage was for commercial customers, while residential customers will be affected for the outage spanning Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
The company also wanted customers to be aware that losses of power are possible if any maintenance requires more extensive work than planned for.
A few customers of Pend Oreille PUD reached out to KHQ stating their displeasure, concern and frustration over the planned outage.
One viewer said the outage affects her husband medically as he uses a C-Pap machine for his obstructive sleep apnea, and was planning to leave her home to accommodate the outage alert. She also was concerned about her food spoiling as she generally grocery shops once a month and recently stocked her fridge and freezer.
She and another viewer were additionally frustrated with what they called a short notice about the outage that was also vague about some details. They were additionally concerned with the outage being during a period in the summer with expected hot temperatures.