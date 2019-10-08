Pennsylvania couple discovers squirrels stored more than 200 walnuts under hood of SUV

PITTSBURGH - One Pennsylvania woman got quite the surprise when she lifted the hood of her car - more than 200 walnuts stored by a sneaky squirrel.
Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that his wife called him from a Pittsburgh library saying her car smelled like it was burning and was making a weird sound.
He told her to pop the hood and she found more than 200 walnuts along with a ton of grass.
They took the SUV into the shop where they found even more nuts, but luckily no extensive damage.
Persic advised people who park outside to check under their hood from time to time to avoid a nutty situation like this one.
