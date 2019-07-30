Pennsylvania police looking for woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart

WEST MIFFLIN, Penn. - The bizarre food contamination trend has delved into a new chapter in Pennsylvania.
Police in West Mifflin are currently searching for a woman who's accused of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart.
According to Fox News, the incident allegedly occurred in late July 24 into early July 25. The West Mifflin Police Department released surveillance photos of the woman in the hopes someone can identify her.
A Walmart employee claimed to see the woman committing the act but it wasn't reported whether the employee tried to intervene, according to WPXI.
A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News that the store immediately handled the situation.
"The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We're working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted," the statement said.