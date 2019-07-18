Pennsylvania school district under fire for threatening to put children in foster care over lunch debts

LUZERNE COUNTY, Penn. - A school district in Pennsylvania is coming under fire for sending parents letters threatening to have their children put in foster care if lunch debts aren't paid.
The letter was mailed to about 1,000 parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District in northeastern Pennsylvania.
It informed parents that the district could take them to dependency court, where they risk losing their children to foster care, under the claim the parents aren't providing food for their kids.
The school district's attorney rebuffed concerns that the letter is threatening, calling it just one option and an effective one.
School board members, however, aren't happy with the move.