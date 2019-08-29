People advised to avoid Upper Twin Lake due to algae blooms

The Panhandle Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a health advisory for Upper Twin Lake and Lower Twin Lake due to harmful algae blooms.
According to the Panhandle Health District, the appearance of the blooms can present itself as discolored water, streaks or globs of scum.
They are advising the public to avoid the areas where the algae has formed.
Property owners utilizing the lake as a drinking water should boil or filter the water.
The public will be advised when there is no longer a concern.