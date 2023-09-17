SPOKANE, Wash. – On Saturday night, Juan Candido, owner of Eazzy's Barbershop on the corner of Monroe and Maxwell in north Spokane, saw something you don't see every day.
"I was shutting down, I just finished cutting, and I heard a big ol' collision (between two SUVs)… it looked like an explosion. I mean, there were pieces everywhere," Candido said. "I saw (one of the cars) kind of just neutralizing, and it came to a stop. From there, I think the person flipped out because he just pushed the gas. I thought he was going to hit-and-run, (but) he just went into the shop, which was kind of crazy."
The shop, a local martial arts studio next door to Eazzy's, now has a shattered front window with plywood boarding up the area occupied by a car the night before.
While this shocked Candido, those who've worked near the intersection for a while have come to expect this.
"(I'm) not really surprised as it's not the first time it's happened," John Urquhart, one of the co-owners of the damaged building," said. "At least since I've owned it, we've had two other accidents at that intersection where one of the cars hit the corner of the building where the barbershop currently is."
Lyndalou L. Steckler, the owner of Luxe Salon on the other side of the damaged building, echoed Urquhart's sentiment.
"The last (close call) before this one, the actual car came down the sidewalk, almost in front of my building," Steckler said. "There were little kids in the car, so it was very concerning. People aren't paying attention; they're trying to do a quick left or a right, and it's scary."