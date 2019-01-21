"Today's not just a day to take a day off and relax, it's important for all of us to do our part and keep Dr. King's dream alive," Jamie Stone said.

Monday morning, hundreds of people rallied together at the Spokane Convention Center. It was a day to march, stand against hate, and for three young women KHQ met, a time to get talking.

"Having a march like this raises awareness to what is happening. Letting people know that there's still a problem there, and we need to talk about it, and just showing support for the people that are going through this, and being there for them," Eniola Fatade said.

A big issue these women said they're marching for, is that black girls and women get better representation in the Me Too movement.

"I really want the message to go out to stop raping, and stop victim blaming," Karen Sobtafo said.

Moving to Spokane from Cameroon, Karen said she used to be part of the majority. Now, she has to fight to make sure history isn't forgotten, and remember to celebrate when real change is made.

"It's also a great reminder of how far we've come, from how it was before, to how it is now," Karen Sobtafo said.

"And how far we can go," Theresa Chowa said.

One Gonzaga student insisted that this movement has a community effort, not just black people.

"It's so important because the number one thing that Martin Luther King Jr. preached for was unity and community. So having everyone here of diverse backgrounds, ethnicity, and sexual orientations, just proves the greater purpose of having the dream for equality," August Corppetts said.