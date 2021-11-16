A windstorm blew through Spokane Monday night bringing with the highest gust reported at 62 miles an hour according to the National Weather Service.
The result: thousands without power and dozens of reports of fallen trees across Spokane. A spokesperson for the city has told KHQ that damage from the storm was relatively minor and that clean-up efforts are well underway.
The storm hit Spokane Valley pretty hard too, one disabled veteran said a giant Spruce Tree fell in his front yard landing on his car.
"After I got about 15 feet from the car I said, oh my god,” Lynn Plaggemeier said. “What's all that green!?"
That spruce lived in Plaggemeier's front yard for decades and survived two dozen cuts, so to speak, over a span of decades.
“We have cut down 25 of the big pine trees since 82,” Plaggemeier said.
Though Plaggemeier is in good spirits, the tree did damage his car.
"I always thought hey if we get a 55-mph wind then I’ll worry about it a little but it’s just going to hit out in the driveway,” Plaggemeier said. “It wasn't supposed to hit on my car."
The damage to the car seems mostly superficial, but this whole thing threw a wrench into Plaggemeier’s holiday travel plans.
"I was just getting the car all set to go south," Plaggemeier said.