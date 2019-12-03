SUMNER, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two pedestrians were struck and killed by Sound Transit trains in separate incidents in Sumner and Kent, and a third person may have been hit in Seattle.
The Seattle Times reports a train headed from Lakewood to Seattle hit a person around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Pierce County. Sound Transit says the train was shut down during investigation, and approximately seven trains behind it were delayed.
Spokeswoman Rachelle Cunningham says a second person was fatally struck by a train in Kent that was headed to Seattle from Tacoma around 5 p.m. Some later trains were canceled Tuesday evening.
Officials have not yet released further information about the people struck or the circumstances of their deaths.
A third person may have been hit Tuesday morning by a Sounder train, but officials are still determining whether the person was struck. Cunningham says the person was standing “very close” to the tracks near Carkeek Park when a train coming into Seattle from Everett passed by and he lost his footing and hit his head on the ground.
