SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Constitution and Citizenship Day, nearly 100 people celebrated becoming Americans in Spokane Valley.
It was a moment some have been waiting years for, and they achieved it surrounded by family and friends.
"It's been a good journey," Oluwafemi Akinshuyi said.
For Akinshuyi, who came from Nigeria, he says it was the dream of a lifetime.
"I have my own business, I have opportunities that I don't have in my home country. It's a great feeling to be here," he said.
The ceremony on Tuesday, September 17, was one of more than 300 across the country that will welcome 34,000 new citizens.
You'll now be our neighbors, our friends, our fellow citizens, that is what makes America great," Chief United States District Judge Thomas Rice said.
Amio Brown, who's from American Samoa, came to the U.S. to be closer with her kids and grand kids. She said Tuesday was a day she'll never forget.
"I have the opportunity to be able to get to do a lot of things as a citizen," she said. "It means a lot."
Now, the group of 98 people from 40 different countries all call the Inland Northwest home.
"It feels so great, great to be a citizen," Brown said.