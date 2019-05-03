8 People Hospitalized After Radioactive Hazmat Breach in Seattle

Eight people were hospitalized after a radioactive hazmat situation in Seattle.
Fire officials say contract workers were removing cesium chloride salt from Harborview Hall when the breach happened. Teams worked quickly to contain the breach.
The Seattle Fire Department says 13 people tested positive for exposure to radioactive materials. All 13 underwent decontamination and were asymptomatic.
Eight of those affected were transported to Harvorview Medical Center.
Firefighters say there is no threat to the general public and the breach has been contained.