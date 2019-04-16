The Washington Department of Health says that four people across Washington were sickened as part of a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella.
The outbreak has been linked to frozen, ground raw tuna.
The four ill people include one person in Grays Harbor, two people in King County and one person in Spokane county. All have recovered and none were hospitalized.
According to the Washington Department of Health, state and local officials worked with federal partners to link these cases to cases in other parts of the country.
On April 15, 2019, Jensen Tuna Inc. recalled the product that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.
Public health officials want to remind the public of the risks from eating raw or undercooked fish and shellfish.
These foods are especially risky for certain groups of people include older adults, children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised.
Symptoms of Salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal. Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.