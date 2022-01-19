SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was wrongfully charged for a fatal bar fight in Spokane Valley in December of 2019 has filed a lawsuit against Spokane County, the detective who arrested him, and the new suspect in the case. He told KHQ his main goal in the suit is "accountability" for those involved.
Joe Riley was taken into custody days after the fight outside of Ichabod's that left Daniel Jarman with critical injuries. Jarman passed away shortly after the assault. Despite Joe Riley being at home at the time of the fight and having absolutely no connection to the victim or crime scene, he was charged in the case.
"This close to completely losing my life," he told KHQ in 2020. "I was this close, without any evidence, to never getting to hold my (children) again."
The only evidence records show detectives did have against Riley prior to his arrest were shaky, changing, eye-witness statements. One witness, who initially said she didn't even see anything, later adjusted her story for SCSO saying she now believed Joe Riley was the attacker after seeing his photo on social media. Despite the inconsistencies, and evidence that pointed away from Joe Riley, the case against him stood.
"For the rest of my life, I will have to recover from this," he said.
Riley spent approximately two weeks in jail, and it would be another few months after his release before his name was fully cleared in Jarman's death. In late 2020, prosecutors declined a charging request by SCSO for the new suspect citing issues with apparent self-defense. Riley has questioned why the supposed self-defense theory never surfaced when it was his name on the line for Jarman's death.