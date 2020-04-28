SPOKANE, Wash. - A small fire at the Spokane Waste to Energy Facility was quickly extinguished Tuesday, but it comes with a message to residents about safely disposing of flammable items.
According to City of Spokane Spokeswoman Marlene Feist, the fire broke out on the facility's tipping floor, which is where garbage is dumped when it arrives at the facility.
Employees were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished by multiple agencies.
According to Feist, small fires like these can actually be fairly common when people improperly dispose of flammable or combustible items.
In this case, Feist had this reminder for residents, "Make sure your coals are out before you put it in the garbage."
