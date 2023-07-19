SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now having their fire crews in Eastern Washington work six days a week to respond to calls as the area gets hotter, drier and windier.
“People should be really concerned about the current conditions for fires because it’s getting really dry,” DNR Community Resiliency Assistant Division Manager, Guy Gifford, said. “A single spark can start our next wildfire.”
On Wednesday afternoon, a fire sparked off the Centennial Trail in the Kendall Yards neighborhood. The Spokane Fire Department (SFD)was able to get the blaze under control quickly, but in different conditions, a similar fire would’ve been costly.
“We didn’t have the winds that we had (Monday),” SFD Public Information Officer Justin DeRuyter said. “Had we had those winds it definitely would’ve jumped this line and been up into the houses.”
Gifford says homeowners should take caution, and visit WildfireReady.com to find out the best ways to protect their homes from wildfires, and can even get a home-visit wildfire preparedness consultation.
He also says 90% of wildfires are caused by humans, and people need to be careful over the coming months.
“When people are outside in the dry grass or woods, they need to be careful with what they’re doing out there and (if it) can cause a spark,” Gifford said. “Including when they’re driving. People driving on dry grass – those catalytic converters can get really hot, and with these dry conditions that are being predicted, they can easily start a wildfire.”