UPDATE ON NOV. 23 AT 3:45 P.M.
People have been standing in line at Jewels Helping Hands since noon on Saturday.
According to the Executive Director, Julie Garcia, they are prepared to take 30 people at the facility starting at 4:00 p.m.
Once the City of Spokane makes repairs to the facility, they will be able to shelter 80 people.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON NOV. 22, 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands' warming shelter is set to open Saturday, Nov. 23 after several postponed opening dates, according to co-owner Julie Garcia.
Garcia says that shelter was waiting for the City of Spokane to sign the contact between the two entities before opening.
The shelter will be able to serve 30 people starting tomorrow and will expand its capacity to 80 people once the City of Spokane completes occupancy repairs, Garcia said.
Jewels Helping Hands has requested the repairs be completed no later than Wednesday, Nov. 27.
UPDATED ON NOV. 22, 2019 AT 3:32 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a rather tumultuous beginning, the City of Spokane has granted Jewels Helping Hands the full contract and has given the warming shelter the go ahead to open when it's ready, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Marlene Feist.
In a statement issued to KHQ, Feist said, "(The city) approved the last of the requirements we needed from Jewels and fully executed the contract today. Jewels is free to open when they are ready-- today or what makes sense for them. Only limitation is occupancy is limited to 49 (people) until additional tenant improvements are completed."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Julie Garcia, the co-owner of Jewels Helping Hands, renovations on the warming shelter she's set to operate for the City of Spokane may not be completed until mid to late December.
Garcia told KHQ she's still waiting to hear from the City of Spokane if they can open the facility before the repairs are complete. The target open date for the facility had been November 22nd, according to a news release sent out November 7. It's unclear whether that's still the target.
Garcia also said she offered to hire her own contractor to expedite the repairs, but the city declined.
"That's news to me," said Kirstin Davis, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane. She said the target date to open the shelter is still Friday, November 22. She said the entire shelter won't be ready to open then, but portions of the shelter should be ready to accept people experiencing homelessness by Friday.
The City of Spokane issued the following statement in response to the question surrounding the shelter's opening date:
"The City continues to work with Jewels Helping Hands and is in the final stages of policies and procedures review to open the South Cannon Street warming center on Friday, November 22. The warming center will be part of a larger system and will be able to respond immediately when other locations are at capacity for single adults.
"The location on South Cannon Street will have an occupancy of 49 that includes staff and volunteers when it opens tomorrow. Facility improvements will continue in order to expand into more of the building space. City staff and contractors are working with Jewels Helping Hands to increase capacity for adults by mid-December. Jewels Helping Hands will need to provide a number for capacity once the expanded area is able to open."
According to Garcia, the shelter will be able to fit 80 beds, provide bathrooms and shower facilities and operate 24/7.
