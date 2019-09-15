The fire at Notre-Dame in April destroyed the roof and spire which were covered in 460 tons of lead tiles. The lead laced smoke traveled across Paris settling on buildings, parks and plazas causing possible health risks.
According to The New York Times, health experts recommend staying away from the immediate area of Notre-Dame, especially if you have children under six-years-old.
French authorities waited more than four months to clean the surrounding areas of the cathedral.
According to France's Regional Health Agency, almost 400 infants were given prescribed shots to lower their blood lead level.