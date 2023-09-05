SPOKANE, Wash - Tuesday was the first day of school for many students across the inland northwest, including in Spokane, WA.
Spirits were high across the Lilac City, especially at one brand-new middle school.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Peperzak Middle School to mark the first day of many days to come.
The school was named after Carla Olman Peperzak, a 99-year-old Spokane woman, who survived the Holocaust.
“I never even thought anything like that would happen. It is very, very special,” Carla Olman Peperzak said.
Her name now greets generations of students to come.
“If people hear that name and they say why that name and people will be informed and talking about the Holocaust. That is the most important thing for me,” Peperzak said.
An educational message, reflecting a story of history.
“The deepest gratitude goes to Carla Peperzak,” Peperzak Middle School Principal Andre Wicks said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Carla, without your life, seriously, none of this happens - none of it,” Wicks continued.
A tenacious woman, guiding the path of our future.
This now marks the sixth school to be named after a woman in the Spokane School District.
“We are so thankful, Carla, for you sharing your story,” Spokane School Board Member, Melissa Bedford, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “All of you students, I hope this inspires you to share your stories for years to come,” Bedford continued.
Lots of excitement Tuesday morning for a new school, new opportunity, and new friends.
“I’m going into 7th grade. (I’m) more excited than you could even know,” Eleanor Ham, a student at Peperzak Middle School, said.
“It’s a beautiful building. Everyone here is super duper sweet, and super duper nice and it’s going to be a great year,” Ham said.
A young year, filled with great memories all thanks to a great woman.
“I’m very grateful and I love those kids. It’s a very wonderful age,” Peperzak said.
This year sixth and seventh graders will attend this new school. Next year about another 300 eighth graders will join the middle school.