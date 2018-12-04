Watch again

Parents are in a panic after security concerns surface at four area high schools. The troubling trend began Monday night with a single violent Snapchat post. But by the time the school day was out, similar messages had spread through social media.

Schools across the region have reported receiving social media threats, including West Valley, East Valley, and Mead. While police have since stepped in, hundreds of families decided to take no chances, and they kept their kids home from school.

82% of students from East Valley High School weren't in class today, that's 952 kids. District wide, 52% of students were absent.

"It's best not to go, because it is risking our lives," East Valley Sophomore, Lance Rice, said.

Rice is 15-years-old, and this is the second time in his life he's had to call police about a school threat.

"It's just a scary time, you don't know when these things are going to happen," Rice said.

He was one of the more than 30 students Monday night who alerted Spokane Valley deputies to a threat posted on the anonymous messaging app - Snapchat.

It read: "Watch out if you go to EV, some of you are going to die tomorrow." After the text, a gun emoji.

"School is a place where kids should come to learn and feel safe, and people that do this, it's just wrong," Deputy Mark Gregory said.

Feeling safe, something Rice said, his friends were not feeling today.

"They were texting me throughout the day saying 'I hope nothing happens, I hope I'm safe,'" Rice said.

Police are asking that students stop forwarding the threats, because it makes it harder to track the original source. If anything seems suspicious, police are asking you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.