Perdue Foods recalling more than 31,000 pounds of chicken due to possible contamination

WASHINGTON - Perdue Foods LLC is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that might be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Friday, May 31.
The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
The products have been shipped nation-wide but so far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption.
Consumers who've bought these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with food safety questions can go to AskKaren.gov or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.
For more information on the recall, visit the FSIS website HERE.