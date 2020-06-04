Sunny and mild once again today, with daytime highs in the low 70's.
Friday is the warmest day in the 7-day forecast with temperatures in the mid 70's. It is also transition day, with increasing clouds and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the SE corner of Washington and Idaho Panhandle as our next system moves into the Inland Northwest just in time for the weekend.
Widespread rain is expected for the first half of the day Saturday, with showers becoming more scattered by afternoon. Unsettled and cooler weather is expected through the remainder of the weekend and start of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.