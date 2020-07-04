Get ready to celebrate! We are looking at the perfect day out there for Spokane with mostly sunny skies and temperatures heading to near normal for this time of the year, topping out in the mid to upper 70's. A weak front moving through today does mean that we will see high clouds passing by, as well as the potential for a light breeze.
By firework time tonight skies are mostly clear which means visibility will be great! Temperatures should still be in the mid to upper 60's. Plus, winds will have calmed down a bit.
To close out the holiday weekend conditions remain pleasant. Sunday we will see daytime highs that are slightly warmer than today with plenty of sunshine.
