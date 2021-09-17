A strong system moves in Friday, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.
Blustery conditions are expected with wind gust 20-25 mph.
Rain sets up early Saturday and could be heavy at times for the first half of the day, with the threat of thunderstorms by the second half of the day, both Saturday and Sunday.
Daytime highs drop into the upper 50's and low 60's for the weekend and start of next week and then we are set to dry out and warm up for the weekend.