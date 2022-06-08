'Perfectly healthy': Mom delivers baby boy at North Idaho weigh station on Friday

KINGSTON, Idaho - A mom and dad are home safe with their new baby boy, Calvin, after giving birth at a weigh station in North Idaho on Friday.
Casey Vincent started having contractions at 7:30 a.m. It was only an hour later when she knew she needed to get her husband and kids in the car and head to the hospital.
However, once they got on I-90, Vincent knew she wasn't going to make it there in time and told her husband to pull over. They ended up at a nearby weigh station, where workers and Vincent's sister-in-law, who's also her doula, helped deliver the baby.
Once an ambulance showed up, 20 minutes later, the mom and her new baby were transported to a hospital in Kootenai County to make sure everything was okay.
"When we got to the hospital, there was a lot of confusion as what to do with me… I wanted to just go to the birthing center for a follow up with my midwife, but they asked that I at least come get checked out… and as it goes in hospitals, it was a 6 hour hang out before we got to go home because of protocol, but all in all we were both perfectly healthy and I’m thankful for everyone’s provided care," Vincent shared on Facebook.