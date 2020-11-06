There's a vacant plot of land at 17205 E. Garland Ave. in Spokane Valley that could soon be home to what's been called an "Amazon-like" distribution facility.
While Amazon's name isn't specifically attached to the permits filed in Spokane Valley, let's look give it the old duck test.
The permit calls for a 1.3 million square foot commercial building. The Amazon facility on the West Plains, known as GEG1, was called "Project Rose" when the building permits were filed and the project in Spokane Valley lists the name as "Project Fireball - GEG 2".
Amazon has remained tight-lipped on the aforementioned evidence, telling The Spokesman Review last month that they "don't provide information on their future roadmap", but if it looks like a distribution center and quacks like a distribution center, well, you know.
So what does it mean if (*wink wink) it is an Amazon distribution center?
Jobs.
In fact, there are currently immediate job openings listed for Amazon in Spokane Valley for a delivery station starting at $15 an hour.
Amazon's West Plains facility led to 2000 jobs in Spokane County which is huge when you factor in the record unemployment we've seen during the COVID crisis.
Spokane Valley City Council is planning on redoing a portion of Garland Avenue with a public hearing set for November 17, however little is known beyond that about the vacant space.
Jeff Kleingartner, a spokesperson for Spokane Valley, did say via email on Friday that the City has been planning for a major road construction project called the Barker Grade Separation Project that should keep traffic flowing in the industrial northeast section when the facility is built.
"It will add an overpass over the tracks so people aren't having to stop often and emergency vehicles aren't delayed by possible trains at the crossing," Kleingartner said when asked about possible traffic impacts. "It adds a roundabout on Trent and Barker to keep traffic moving."
Kleingartner added economic benefits are unknown at this time, as well as when exactly the new facility will open, but given what we can piece together, it won't be long before you may be able to get your online orders a little quicker.
