SPOKANE, Wash. -- Perry Street Brewing announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday evening, saying that their thoughts were with their "friend and team member" who is sick.
The Brewery says that due to this unprecedented time they wanted to operate out of full transparency, saying that will always be their way of doing things. The individual who tested positive worked from 3:00pm-8:15pm on Saturday and developed symptoms Sunday morning. After taking a rapid test, it was confirmed the employee tested positive.
PSB says they have closed their taproom and will be closed on Monday as well. They also added that all of their staff are being tested and will have to produce negative tests to reopen for business.
"We can't tell you how much your support has meant to us during this time, and we will continue to do everything we can to provide a safe place for you to enjoy a pint" they said in the post.
