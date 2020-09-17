A letter was sent to parents of students at Deer Park Middle School Wednesday, informing them that somebody at the middle school has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The letter said anyone identified as a close contact will receive another letter, detailing the necessary next steps. The letter also said the middle school will remain open based on the quarantine of all known close contacts. Additional cleaning and disinfecting has already been completed.
If you don't receive a separate letter, the school said your child was not determined to be a close contact of the individual. However, the school said all families are encouraged to watch for any COVID-19 symptoms.
