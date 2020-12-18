UPDATE: DEC. 18 AT 9:35 A.M.
The scene of the fatal crash on US95 has been cleared, according to ISP.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
IDAHO - The Idaho State Police are on scene of a fatal, two vehicle crash on US95 at milepost 417. Roads are closed on US95 in both directions from Whitlaw Road to Rockford Bay Road near Bellgrove.
ISP said the driver hopped over the median into oncoming traffic. ISP said the person was ejected from the car and that somebody driving past stopped and performed CPR until medical staff arrived.
ISP does believe the person had a pulse, but the person did die at the scene.
Roads continue to be blocked in both directions and ISP said to expect delays. A tow truck has arrived. Right now, ISP is investigating the situation and whether or not the driver had headlights on.
According to ISP, the next of kin has been notified.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.
