Around two million people visit the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth each year, according to the city of Leavenworth website. People flock to find "Bavarian authenticity" during events such as Oktoberfest, the Christmas Lighting Festival and the Bavarian Icefest.
But one person hiking the Pacific Crest Trail took to Twitter in shock after stumbling onto the town.
Twitter user @innesmck posts, "I just wanted to hitchhike to the nearest town to buy shoes and somehow I've ended up in fake alternative reality Deutschland. I didn't ask for any of this."
i just wanted to hitchhike to the nearest town to buy shoes and somehow ive ended up in fake alternative reality deutschland, i didnt ask for any of this pic.twitter.com/7XwF39iAZ6— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
They ended up exploring the town, posting their discoveries to a Twitter thread.
please someone tell everyone here their cars are far too large for this to pass as germany pic.twitter.com/cL7hwkPG8d— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
haven't found the year-round Christmas shop yet but im confident in its existence. there's no way this town could survive without one— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
WE HAVE A BINGO pic.twitter.com/zBdQiiNbjX— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
extreme font violation here, presumably the cops are already on their way pic.twitter.com/hhtDy69l9H— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
By the end of the Twitter thread, all their questions were answered on a sign reading, "In the mid 1960's a group of visionaries decided remodeling Leavenworth into a Bavarian theme would encourage tourism."
ah. thankyou. a perfect explanation which answers all my questions pic.twitter.com/f2yjOuWZOY— moth dad ➡️ gone hiking (@innesmck) September 19, 2019
It is not the wurst place they could have ended up.