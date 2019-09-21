Courtesy Leavenworth

Courtesy Leavenworth

 shane wilder/ Icicle TV

Around two million people visit the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth each year, according to the city of Leavenworth website. People flock to find "Bavarian authenticity" during events such as Oktoberfest, the Christmas Lighting Festival and the Bavarian Icefest.

But one person hiking the Pacific Crest Trail took to Twitter in shock after stumbling onto the town. 

Twitter user @innesmck posts, "I just wanted to hitchhike to the nearest town to buy shoes and somehow I've ended up in fake alternative reality Deutschland. I didn't ask for any of this." 

They ended up exploring the town, posting their discoveries to a Twitter thread. 

By the end of the Twitter thread, all their questions were answered on a sign reading, "In the mid 1960's a group of visionaries decided remodeling Leavenworth into a Bavarian theme would encourage tourism."

It is not the wurst place they could have ended up. 

