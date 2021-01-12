Person hit by car on 18th and Perry, has minor shoulder injury

SPOKANE, Wash. - A person was hit by a car and now has a minor shoulder injury, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). This happened Tuesday morning around 7:45 a.m. at 18th and Perry. 

SPD said somebody was trying to cross the crosswalk when a driver hit them. SPD said the person walking was wearing all black, which made it hard for the driver to see them.

Tags