Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Spokane Area and Northeast Mountains. In Idaho, Northern Panhandle, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Central Panhandle Mountains and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Tree limbs could be blown down and widespread power outages are possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&