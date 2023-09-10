SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a rollover near Rockford.
According to the Spokane Medical Examiner, the 60-year-old Jackie E. Thompson from Spokane Valley was the driver.
Thomspon had driven off the south side of the roadway into a ditch, according to Washington State Patrol District 4. The driver attempted to re-enter the road but crossed both lanes and drove off the north side of the roadway into a ditch.
The vehicle went through a barbed wire fence and rolled, causing Thompson to be ejected from the car and killed.
Updated September 10, 2023 at 6:21 p.m.
One person is dead following a rollover crash near Rockford that happened just after 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened westbound on State Route 278 near mile point 3, which is three miles from the Idaho State Line.
The road is partially blocked and traffic is alternating using eastbound lane with no estimated time for reopening, according to WSP.
Spokane County Fire, Life Flight and WSP remain on scene.
It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.
