SPOKANE, Wash - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking on or near the sidewalk near 25th ave and Southeast Boulevard.
Police said the victim is a 65-year-old woman, but they don't know her identity and are asking anyone fitting that description who lives in the area to please contract them.
Investigators said the driver has remained on scene and has not been charged. They are checking him for impairment. They also said its not clear if the person went walked into the street or the driver went up onto the sidewalk
Southeast Boulevard is closed in both directions from 25th Avenue to 27th Avenue. Investigators say it will remain closed for at least a couple hours as the investigation continues.
