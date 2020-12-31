SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Thursday morning near the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Spokane Valley, according to police.
Right now, tape is blocking off the area. A K9 and helicopter are on the way to help locate two suspects. According to police, they are searching for two people who fled the scene, possibly a man and a woman.
Spokane Valley Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies are responding.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
