One person hit by car in wheelchair near Mission, Spokane Police confirm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed that one person in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Mission and Magnolia early Tuesday morning. 

Right now, traffic in the area is down to only one lane. SPD says the person faced minor injuries. 

