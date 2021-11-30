SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed that one person in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Mission and Magnolia early Tuesday morning.
Right now, traffic in the area is down to only one lane. SPD says the person faced minor injuries.
