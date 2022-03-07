SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say there has been a deadly shooting in downtown Spokane, just south of the Maple Street Bridge.
Officers say they got a 911 call about a dead person on the pedestrian bridge, and officers soon found a body that had been shot and killed behind the fire station, at the edge of a homeless camp.
Police are now looking for witnesses and any possible suspects.
Last updated on March 7 at 11:15 p.m.
A shooting around the area of 2nd and Maple has drawn sizeable police presence as they search for the suspect.
Avoid the area at this time.