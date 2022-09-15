COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11 of this year, Coeur d'Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home.
Investigators determined he'd been deceased for several days before it was reported to CDA police, and it was immediately suspected to be a homicide.
According to CDA police, detectives quickly identified the victim's son, Drew Brake, and a person of interest. Drew was contacted several times during the ensuing investigation, including earlier this week.
On Sept. 14, detectives received a call from a family member who reported gunshots near the resident Drew lived in. Personnel from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and CDA Police Department, including SWAT units, responded to the scene.
The safety of other family members on scene was secured, after which officers located Drew. He was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigation into the incident remains on-going.