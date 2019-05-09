A three-car crash has prompted an extrication for a seriously-injured person and closed down the bridge connecting Freya & Greene Thursday morning.
The Spokane Fire Department says it took about 15 minutes to cut a car apart in order to get a person out of it. That person reportedly has serious injuries.
The bridge near Spokane Community College that connects Freya and Greene is completely blocked in both directions.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Expect delays in the area.
