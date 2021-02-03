MOSES LAKE - A person was arrested after stealing a bus from Moses Lake, making it all the way to Electric City, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
The chase involved GCSO, the Washington State Patrol and Grand Coulee Police Department (GCPD).
According to GCSO, the person drove north out of Moses Lake. Deputies saw the vehicle drive on SR 28 towards Stratford. The man driving eventually made it to Coulee City, where he drove north on SR 155.
GCSO said the GCPD set up spike strips at milepost four on SR 155. The driver ran them over, flattening the left rear dual tire on the driver's side. Mr. and Mrs. Rodriguez, who sent photos to KHQ, said they saw the person outside the bus, looking at the damage caused by the spike strips.
But, the driver kept on going until he made it to Electric City's town limits, where more spike strips disabled the right front tire of the bus, ultimately disabling the bus completely.
GCSO said the driver was arrested without incident.