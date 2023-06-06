LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A person was struck on eastbound I-90 near Starr Rd., and traffic is backed up while emergency crews respond.
Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, reports of an accident involving a pedestrian in Liberty Lake were made. A person was struck near the median of eastbound I-90.
The details of the incident are not known at this time. Emergency crews are blocking the left eastbound lane while they tend the scene.
Crews are expected to remain on scene until at least 11 a.m. Drivers should expect long delays and be aware of first responders on the roadway.
Updated: Collision in median, emergency vehicles blocking the left lane on I-90 EB at MP 298.5 near WSP - Port Of Entry, Spokane Valley, beginning at 9:58 am on June 6, 2023 until about 11:00 AM. Expect long delays.— Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) June 6, 2023