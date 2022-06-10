An American pest control company called "The Pest Informer" is offering Americans $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into their home and study what happens.
The North Carolina company is looking for 5-7 homes that will allow their pest technicians to place the intrusion of roaches around and study a new pest control technique. The study will take around 30 days to complete.
During those 30 days, the home's owners are not allowed to use any sort of pest control techniques.
To participate, homeowners must be at least 21 and live somewhere in the continental U.S.
The cockroaches adventurous participants will be living with are American cockroaches. As the name suggests, they are the most common species in the states. These are especially difficult to get rid of due to their hardened exterior and speedy reproduction cycle.
The Pest Informer does promise that if their experimental control techniques don't clear out the roaches, they will use tradition techniques to finish the job.
To sign up, check out this form.