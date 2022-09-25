SPOKANE, Wash. - Pet Savers Spokane is partnering with the non-profit The Ten Movement for the fourth annual Testicle Festival, an event which aims to help control feline populations by offering free neuter services for cat owners.
The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Pet Savers clinic at 7525 E. Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley. Registration closes on Sept. 30 and is limited to two cats per household. Slots for 75 male cats are available.
Registration must be done in advance on the Pet Savers website or by email: petsavers@petsaversspokane.org
Owners must include their name, their cat's name, and a phone number to receive a return call. Be ready to schedule time and pay the refundable reservation fee at the callback.
For a $30 holding fee, people can register for an appointment slot. After the surgery, owners can choose to donate their holding fee to Pet Savers directly, donate it the nonprofit and receive a Testicle Festival t-shirt, or receive a full refund of their deposit.
“We’re super excited to again offer free cat neutering to the community this year through the Testicle Festival,” said Stephanie Napier, executive director of Pet Savers. “This fun, cheeky event not only helps keep our feline population under control, but it also helps spread the word on the importance of cat health care.”
In addition to surgery, free post-op pain medication and a rabies vaccine will be offered, if needed. Other vaccines and microchipping are also offered at additional cost.
“And new for this year’s Testicle Festival, Pet Savers is excited to announce a new partnership with The Ten Movement and its way-too-cool mascot, Scooter the Neutered Cat,” said Valerie Abney, clinic director at Pet Savers.
Scooter is on a mission to build a no-kill cat nation by spreading the word about low-cost spay and neuter options. Through The Ten Movement, the live-release rate of shelter cats in Cincinnati rose from 37% the year they got started to over 96%.
Their mission statement reads, "People say that cats have nine lives; together, we can give them one more."
Should all slots fill up, or owners are unable to make the date, Pet Savers will continue offering low-cost vaccination and spay/neuter options via appointment. You can sign up on their website!
To better serve the community, Pet Savers will be opening a new location on east Nora Avenue in mid-October. This will allow them to increase the number of procedures they can perform from 35 to around 60 each day.