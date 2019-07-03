Winner, winner, chicken dinner? Well, not for Caldwell. On July 3, PETA set a letter to Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas asking him to remain Chicken Dinner Road.
According to The Spokesman-Review, PETA sent out a news release telling Idaho media they have asked Mayor Nancolas to change the name of Chicken Dinner Road which is located in Treasure Valley.
PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the letter, “just like dogs, cats, and human beings, chickens feel pain and fear and value their own lives.”
Reiman said changing the name would show compassion to chickens and respect for other species. She said PETA would help pay for replacing the sign.