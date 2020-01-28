The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with an animatronic groundhog.
According to KIRO 7, PETA said times change and so should traditions.
“Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is offering the club a win-win situation: Breathe life into a tired tradition and finally do right by a long-suffering animal.”
Punxsutawney Phil is a groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania who 'predicts' if there will be six more weeks of winter on February 2.
