MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - After a dog’s paws were burnt while walking on a sidewalk in Medical Lake, PETA is offering to send hot street warning posters to the mayor.
On Wednesday, a veterinary clinic in Medical Lake posted photos of the dog named Olaf who had walked more than a mile on the Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized the animal’s paw pads were burning.
Since then, PETA has reached out to Medical Lake Mayor Shirley Maike offering to send her copies of its hot weather warning sign to be posted around the city. The posters show a dog with a bandaged foot alongside the words "Hot Streets Can Burn Dogs' Feet."
PETA points out that only a few minutes of contact with hot pavement can cause pet’s sensitive paws to burn. On an 87-degree day, asphalt can reach up to 140-degrees.
PETA encourages pet owners to test the pavement before taking their animal for a walk by placing their hand on the ground. If the owner cannot keep their hand on the ground, it is too hot for the animal.