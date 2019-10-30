SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. - A petition is calling for a haunted house in Tennessee that requires participants to sign a 40-page waiver and get a doctor's note before going through to be shut down.
The "Shut down McKamey Manor" petition on change.org was rapidly approaching 70,000 signatures out of its goal of 75,000 Wednesday afternoon. The petition calls the manor a "torture chamber under disguise."
"They do screenings to find the weakest, most easily manipulated people to do the 'haunt'...Mckamey Manor is a shame to all haunted houses, and needs to be shut down," the petition reads.
NBC News reports Frankie Towery, the person who started the petition, claims participants have been waterboarded, "forced to eat things" and have had duct tape wrapped around their heads.
The petition calls for both of the haunted house's locations in Summertown, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama to be closed.
McKamey Manor owner, Russ McKamey, told WFLA in Tampa that his attraction is a "crazy haunted house," not a torture chamber.
The McKamey Manor website lists requirements that visitors be at least 21 years old, or have parent's permission and a doctor's note if they are between 18 and 20 years old.
Visitors also need to show proof of medical insurance, pass a drug test and sign a "detailed 40 page waiver." The haunt can last 10 or more hours.
