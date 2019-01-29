Nike AirMax Shoe

Courtesy: Change.org

An online petition is asking Nike to recall its Air Max 270 shoe saying the logo is offensive to Muslims. 

According to the petition , the logo resembles the Arabic script for "Allah", which is the Arabic word for God. 

The petition has more than 11,000 signatures. 

Saiqa Noreen, who started the petition, writes,  "It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe. This is disrespectful and extremely offensive to Muslim’s and insulting to Islam. Islam teaches compassion, kindness and fairness towards all." 

A Nike spokesperson told “Today” that the logo is a “stylized” version of the Air Max trademark.

“Nike respects all religions and we take concerns of this nature seriously,” the spokesperson said. “The AIR MAX logo was designed to be a stylized representation of Nike’s AIR MAX trademark. It is intended to reflect the AIR MAX brand only. Any other perceived meaning or representation is unintentional.”

Tags

Recommended for you